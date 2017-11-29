Steelton police announce arrest in recent homicide case

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police say they have arrested a man in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

Michael Magaro II was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide for the death of Israel Marcucci.

Magaro is accused of fatally shooting Marcucci on Nov. 6 in the 400 block of North Front Street.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

