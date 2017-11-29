Restaurant Report: Flying insects, problems with thawing fish

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found flying insects, problems with thawing fish and lots of grease in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says metal shavings on the can opener blade had potential to contaminate food. No one at the facility had the legally-required food safety certification. There was grease, food debris, and a slimy residue in the facility and there was “an excessive amount of small flying insects” throughout the building.

Hoss’s Steak & Seahouse on Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Frozen salmon was not being thawed correctly, a bottle of medicine was stored in the kitchen area, risking contamination, and plastic bins in the freezer had an accumulation of residue.

No. 1 Chinese Restuarant on Lincoln Highway East near Lancaster was out of compliance with eight violations. The inspection report says the person in charge was not performing duties required by the PA food code to manage safety. Raw chicken and beef were stored in a way that could contaminate vegetables. Fried rice was not cooling in a safe way and there was “excess grease accumulation” in filters and piping.

Establishments with no violations include Genesis Golf in Stewartstown, the Wooden Nickle Bar and Restaurant in Millersburg, Roy’s Place in Lebanon, and Oka Asian Fusion in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

