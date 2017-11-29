Red Lion student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve recovered a gun that was brought this morning to Red Lion Area Senior High School.

According to police, school officials learned that a student had the weapon. That’s when a school resource officer took the student into custody and recovered the weapon.

In a statement, the Red Lion Area School District said no specific threat was made, nor was anyone believed to be in imminent danger.

