More sunshine today, some clouds roll in Thursday

Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. There will be a few clouds at times from a front pushing through Pennsylvania today, but they shouldn’t blot out the sun too much. As the front passes through, a northwest breeze will kick up that could make it feel a bit cooler at times. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s though, which is still above normal for late November. The winds die down tonight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures tumble to around 30 degrees overnight.

The next shot at some light rain will come tomorrow evening from another weak cold front moving through the Commonwealth. Temperatures stay steady behind that front for Friday and even tick up a few degrees by the weekend. The weekend looks fair and pleasant at this time with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. All-in-all this last week of November looks pleasant, dry, and slightly above normal. It’s the perfect week to start those holiday and Christmas chores. The next shot at a rainy day looks to come next Tuesday. Enjoy the weather and enjoy the season!