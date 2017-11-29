Mommy Minute: How to know when your child is ready for chores

Kaylyn Gregory has two energetic girls; 7-year-old Izzy and 4-year-old Abby.

Right now, their only consistent assignment around the house is feeding the family cat.

Kaylyn admits it’s time for them to do more. But when you google age appropriate chore charts, the choices can be overwhelming and conflicting.

She also struggles because she’s knows, at first, it will mean more work for her.

“I do say ‘no’ out of convenience for myself,” she admitted. “I just say, ‘no it’s easier, I’ll do it.’ But they want to be so helpful and so you have to let them be helpful.”

Dr. Chiamaka Onyewuchi understands since she’s a mom herself. But, she says, parents need to embrace eager helpers.

“It’s important to make your child feel they can do anything,” Dr. Onyewuchi said.

She endorses this UPMC Pinnacle age-based chore chart and says taking the time to teach them can pay off big time.

“You’ll be a happier mom for that 10 years down the road,” she said.

She says your kids will not only feel more capable and confident, but more connected.

“It’s the little things in life that kids remember,” Dr. Onyewuchi said. “These are the memories in life they will grow up having.”

That’s why when Izzy recently asked to do her own laundry, Kaylyn agree, with intense supervision.

Both girls are also now learning their way around the kitchen, emptying and loading the dish washer.

“It’ll be good,” Kaylyn said.

Dr. Onyewuchi says you’ll know what your child is capable of better than anyone else. She says the key is supervision, especially when trying new things around the house.