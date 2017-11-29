Matt Lauer fired for “inappopriate sexual behavior in the workplace”

Today show host Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC News.

The shocking announcement was made at the start of the morning show’s broadcast on Wednesday.

The network said the firing came after a colleague accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

In a memo obtained by ABC News, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the company received a “detailed complaint” from the colleague.

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,” Lack continued. “As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions.”