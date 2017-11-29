KE Jones Jewelers: Affordable Gifts for Everyone!

K.E. Jones is a full service jewelry store with each piece expertly and personally selected by owner, Kathy Jones.

“We are proud to offer fine jewelry including engagement and wedding rings, diamonds and gemstones, gold and sterling silver & estate jewelry. We provide excellent service and value for anyone searching for a jeweler you can trust,” tells Kathy Jones, Owner.

Learn more about this unique, one of a kind quality jewelry for that special person in your life! Visit their website at www.kejonesjewelers.com.