Harrisburg mayor presents 2018 budget proposal to city council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says he presented a balanced budget to council members on Tuesday night that includes no tax increases.

Papenfuse says there is a $2 million increase in projected revenues from 2017, which is an indication that the city is moving forward financially.

The plan is to use $6.5 million in cash for infrastructure improvements that include police cars, radios and new roofs.

They will also look at funding paving projects throughout the city.

Councilman Ben Allatt is the chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and says investing in infrastructure makes sense.

“We are dealing with 40 years of neglect,” said Allatt. “That is a significant investment for the city. It is important to go through all the numbers in the proposal, and I think it’s important for everyone to agree on priorities.”

Council also voted unanimously to hire a lobbyist to help represent Harrisburg at the Capitol next year as the city will go through the process of exiting Act 47.

The city is required, by law, to be out of the recovery plan by the end of 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.