Garrison Keillor says fired over alleged improper behavior

By Published:
Garrison Keillor
Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," said in an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, July 20, 2015, in St. Paul, Minn., that he plans to step down after next season and retire such popular sketches as Guy Noir, Private Eye. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”

He didn’t give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.

