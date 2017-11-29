Fewer deadly crashes on Pennsylvania roads over holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – There were fewer fatal crashes and more alcohol-related arrests on Pennsylvania’s highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

State troopers investigated 981 crashes between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26. That’s up from 931 during the holiday last year. Four of the crashes were fatal, down from six in 2016.

Police made 629 driving under the influence arrests compared to 610 last year. They say 85 of the 981 crashes were alcohol-related.

Police also issued nearly 16,000 speeding tickets.