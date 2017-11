LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews were called to a report of a gas leak in the 100 block of N. Charlotte St. in Lancaster.

Police say residents in the area were evacuated just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Vehicles traveling south in the 100 block N. Charlotte St. are being redirected west on W. Chestnut St.

The evacuation has since been lifted with the exception of one home, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.