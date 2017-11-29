Armed robbery at Dollar General under investigation

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Perry County say they are searching for two male suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Dollar General store.

It happened on Nov. 20 at the store on Landisburg Road in Tyrone Township.

The men were described as wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt when they held up the store at gunpoint.

Police say one of the men displayed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-567-3110 or Perry County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-210-8477.