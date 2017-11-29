Addressing sexual harassment in the workplace

By Published:

(WHTM) – Following recent national events of sexual harassment, companies across the country are reevaluating how they handle inappropriate situations in the workplace.

Experts say if you encounter an uncomfortable situation, or if something is bothering you at work, you should have a conversation with your human resources department. However, a lot of women do not feel comfortable reporting sexual harassment. A study by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that 75 percent of harassment victims experience retaliation when they spoke up.

Experts say employers need to do a better job at protecting and educating employees about sexual harassment, punishing the offender and making sure it stops. They say companies need to do more than just show a sexual harassment video, and that instead there ought to be face-to-face conversations.

Experts say you can also reach out to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape or the EEOC.

