State police investigating reported road rage incident in Perry County

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Newport are investigating a reported road rage incident on Sunday night in Perry County.

According to state police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Route 17 (Raccoon Valley Road) near Halls Road in Saville Township.

A victim reported the incident unfolded after passing a four door car with a headlight out as someone in that vehicle was spotting animals along the roadway, state police said.

Once the victim passed the suspects’ vehicle, the victim was followed until both vehicles stopped and an altercation took place, according to state police.

The victim reported a male suspect grabbed him, injuring his chest in the process.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as being a heavyset woman with brown hair.

The front seat passenger, accused of grabbing the victim, is described as a 5-foot-9 male with dirty blonde hair and a skinny build.

According to police, the suspects said they had children in their car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Newport at 717-567-3110.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.