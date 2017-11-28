State police investigate hundreds of crashes over Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police investigated 981 crashes during the five day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Wednesday through Sunday.

Of those crashes, 85 were alcohol related, four people were killed and 209 people were injured.

The total number of crashes represents a 5.4 percent increase from 2016 during the same driving period.

There were 629 DUI arrests over the holiday weekend, 19 more than that period last year.

Troopers also issued 172 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats, 1,125 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 15,912 speeding citations.

These incidents only account for those investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

For more information, visit psp.pa.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.