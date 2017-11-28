Servant Stage Company Presents: The Old-Time Gospel Radio Christmas Show!

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater company based in Lancaster County whose primary purpose is to provide exceptional theatrical performances at pay-what-you-will prices to the community, especially to those with physical or financial limitations across Lancaster County and beyond.

Servant Stage is bringing back one of their most popular shows, “The Old Time Gospel Radio Christmas Show.” “It’s an old-time radio show with a variety of wonderful performances of favorite Christmas songs, and plenty of comedy” says Kat Prickett.

To find show times and to purchase tickets go online to ServantStageCompany.com