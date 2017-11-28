Recipe for gluten free baking

Going gluten free isn’t just a new trend in eating, it is a necessity for some people who cannot eat gluten.

You can buy plenty of products that are gluten free, but do you know how to bake gluten free, especially with the holidays here

Denise Soisson created her own recipes that she shares during classes at the Kitchen Shoppe in Carlisle.

Soisson created them after her own personal battle with gluten.

“Adults should not have bellyaches after they eat or miss work because of bellyaches, but I did and I really didn’t understand why,” said Soisson.

Gluten is the protein in wheat. It’s also found in barley and rye.

Soisson says it’s easy to cook gluten free if you stick with lean meats and vegetables, but baking is a bit of a challenge.

After experimenting, she found what works for her.

She starts by getting rid of regular flour in recipes.

“In my recipe, if it said 2 cups of flour, I cut that in half and 1 cup of the flour would be rice flour. Then I split the other cup equally between tapioca flour and potato starch,” said Soisson.

For every 1 cup of the mixture, Soisson stirs in a half teaspoon of Xanthan gum, which is a binding agent that keeps the ingredients together.

Instead of a regular crust with a quiche, she replaced it with shredded potatoes, an egg, parmesan cheese and a little onion She lined the pan and then baked it like a regular crust.

Soisson says to truly be gluten free, make sure there’s no cross contamination in the kitchen, which means wheat flour free for at least 24 hours.

Soisson says food tastes great and it no longer makes her sick.

For more information on gluten free recipes, go to kitchenshoppe.com.

