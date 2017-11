BOWMANSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Lancaster County gun shop.

It happened Sunday morning at Kerper’s Gun Shop in Brecknock Township.

Troopers were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a burglar alarm.

Police say suspects entered the front door but fled soon after left when they were stopped by an additional secured door.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.