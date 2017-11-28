Police cite driver after feed truck crashes into church

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have cited a man after a crash that sent a feed truck into a Lancaster County church.

Russell Dowdy, 67, of Pottstown, for stop signs and yield signs violation after Monday’s crash at Bethany Grace Fellowship Church in East Earl Township.

Police say Dowdy was traveling west through the intersection of Union Grove Road and Reading Road when he slammed into the side of a Kenworth grain truck driven by 55-year-old Paul Martin.

According to emergency responders, the truck hit the church’s gymnasium’s wall around 10 a.m. Monday.

No one inside the church was hurt.

Dowdy and a passenger were transported to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Martin was hospitalized at Lancaster General Hospital but has since been released.