More sun and mild temperatures today and Wednesday

Sunny and mild weather will continue today across Central PA. High pressure will dominate the forecast through tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures. Highs should get into the upper 50s this afternoon and it will be pleasant. Tonight will be clear and not as cold with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Tomorrow also looks pleasant with highs again in the upper 50s. It looks like a couple nice days to cut the Christmas tree down or hang those lights. Get outside and get some the holiday season stuff finished up while its warm and dry!

The next shot at some light rain will come Thursday evening from a weak cold front moving through Pennsylvania. Temperatures will get slightly cooler behind that front for Friday and the weekend, but no significant cold air is on the horizon just yet. The weekend looks fair and pleasant at this time with just a few clouds. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the upper 40s. All-in-all this last week of November looks pleasant, dry, and slightly above normal. It’s the perfect week to start those holiday and Christmas chores. Enjoy the weather and enjoy the season!