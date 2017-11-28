Man gets up to 17 years for Lancaster home invasion

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged in a violent home invasion robbery in Lancaster will serve up to 17 years in prison.

Markus Troy Carwell, 35, of York, recently pleaded guilty to counts of burglary, robbery aggravated assault and other charges, related to the April incident in the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue.

In exchange for the plea, Carwell will serve 8½ to 17 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

Lancaster County Judge James Cullen accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Lancaster police say Carwell was one of four people who beat and bound a man during the home invasion robbery in April.

Police said the robbers had handguns when they went into the man’s home, assaulted him, then bound his hands and feet with tape. The man was able to free himself and call for help after the intruders left the home.

Carwell was arrested in July in York by state parole agents.