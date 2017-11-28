Lower Dauphin students shave heads for childhood cancer

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Lower Dauphin High School shaved their heads on Tuesday to help support childhood cancer research.

As part of an effort to raise $20,000 for Penn State Hershey’s Four Diamonds Fund, students and faculty have volunteered to shave their heads once a certain amount of money has been donated.

Classmates Josh Saufley and Zach Stoner started the ‘Raise to Raize’ fundraiser just two weeks ago, and so far, nearly $2,000 have been raised.

“It’s really an important cause for us, not just for me and Zach, but really the whole school.” said Saufley.

The friends said they started the fundraiser as a way to further support the school’s annual Mini-THON, which also raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund.

“It’s amazing,” Stoner. “It started off with just two people and then everybody came on board and everybody wants to be in on it and help out, so it really means a lot.”

