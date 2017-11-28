How net neutrality repeal could impact you

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Federal Communications Commission announcing its plan to repeal Obama-era regulations that ensure equal access to the internet.

“They’re just claiming back their territory, and just saying that the previous administration overstepped their bounds and really shouldn’t have put these regulations in place, so we’re calling that back,” said Charles Palmer, a professor of Interactive Media at Harrisburg University, said.

The FCC plans to repeal net neutrality rules, saying the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet.

The FCC says the changes are aimed at more competition, giving consumers more choices.

Experts say people could end up paying for internet they way they pay for a utility bill.

“The internet service provider could now say, you’re using ‘X’ amount of space, so you’re going to pay this particular service for these tiered events,” said Palmer.

Opponents say the plan clears way for internet providers, like Comcast, Verizon, or AT&T to charge more, and possibly block or slow access to some websites or content the companies don’t like. They say that could make it harder for smaller business to be noticed on the world wide web.

Internet services providers say the current rules prevent them from offering customers a wide range of price options.

The FCC will vote on the regulations repeal on Dec. 14.

They are still accepting comment on the possible changes.

You can send your thoughts to openinternet@fcc.gov.

