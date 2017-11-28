Happening today: #GivingTuesday

By Published:

First there was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday. Today is #GivingTuesday.

It’s a global day of giving that uses social media to encourage philanthropy worldwide.

In our area, hundreds of charities are participating. You can find them by entering either the location of your choice or the organization type on the  https://www.givingtuesday.org/ website.

In 2015, $177 million was raised for charities in 68 countries.

Giving Tuesday is not just about money, though. Groups are also looking for you to donate your time or other resources.

If you have concerns about donating to an organization, you can always check out the website http://charities.pa.gov.  Legitimate charities are required to register with the state.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s