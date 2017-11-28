Happening today: #GivingTuesday

First there was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday. Today is #GivingTuesday.

It’s a global day of giving that uses social media to encourage philanthropy worldwide.

In our area, hundreds of charities are participating. You can find them by entering either the location of your choice or the organization type on the https://www.givingtuesday.org/ website.

In 2015, $177 million was raised for charities in 68 countries.

Giving Tuesday is not just about money, though. Groups are also looking for you to donate your time or other resources.

If you have concerns about donating to an organization, you can always check out the website http://charities.pa.gov. Legitimate charities are required to register with the state.