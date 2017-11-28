Former York Suburban superintendent facing criminal charges

WHTM Staff Published:
Michelle Merkle

York, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against the former superintendent of a York County school district.

Michelle Merkle, the former superintendent of York Suburban School District, was charged Tuesday with two counts of criminal mischief.

According to District Attorney Tom Kearny, the charges stem from incidents that took place on school property while Mearkle was observed on video causing damage to vehicles owned by Patricia Maloney.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, witness interviews and a review of the law, I determined criminal charges were warranted in this matter,” said Kearney.

No additional information has been released at this time.

