The leading multi-platform news operation in Pennsylvania’s beautiful state capital has an opening for an Executive Producer. The person in this role will manage our nightside staff and oversee the 7pm and 11pm newscasts. This is a great role for someone wanting to make the jump from producer to management. Applicants should be skilled on all platforms, including broadcast TV, web/mobile and social media. You must be a strong, decisive leader with excellent news judgment. Our newsroom is aggressive in its pursuit of breaking news and enterprise content and applicants must be able to lead the way. We are seeking someone with at least two years of line-producing experience, who is a master in showcasing and writing. Our Executive Producer is responsible for proofing scripts in our early evening newscasts as well. The person in this role must be able to work with the news director and assistant news director to insure that newscasts reflect the station’s overall strategy and mission. This position is full-time and offers a full benefit plan. Pre-employment background screen required.

