Deer season for hunters with rifles underway with some changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters headed into Pennsylvania woods on Monday morning in hopes of bringing home a white-tailed deer.

Travis Lau, the spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, says the first day of rifle season is always a big draw.

“We estimate that more than 500,000 hunters were out and about on Monday,” said Lau. “We tend to see more bucks harvested on that day than any other.”

Lau says in previous years, hunters were allowed to shoot a buck or doe during the first week, but things are different in 2017.

“In most parts of the state, it is a split season, where it is bucks only hunting from the opening day, Monday through the first Friday,” said Lau. “Hunters that are properly licensed to hunt antlerless deer can’t use it until that first Saturday, and then from the first Saturday through the next Saturday when buck and doe seasons run concurrently.”

The game commission is also reminding hunters that semi-automatic handguns or rifles are banned for hunting deer, and hunters must be at least 150 yards from any occupied building or space.

