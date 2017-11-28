Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Ali Lanyon shares kid-friendly recipes

Daybreak is once again featuring Holiday Home Cooking. From now until Christmas, abc27 personalities will be sharing some of their favorite recipes with viewers.

Daybreak anchor Ali Lanyon kicked things off Tuesday morning by sharing two “kid-tested” recipes. “Fancy oatmeal” is borrowed from Mr. Food’s Test Kitchen. The second recipe will help you use up leftover stuffing.

Watch the videos to watch Ali prepare the dishes.

Mr. Food Test Kitchen’s Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

2 apples peeled, cored and chopped

1 1/2 cups water

1 1/2 cups fat-free milk

1 cup steel cut oats

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

1/2 tsp cinammon

1/4 tsp salt

Coat your slow cooker with cooking spray. Place all ingredients in slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for 2 hours or LOW for 4 hours to desired consistency.

STOVE TOP EASY CHEESY CHICKEN BAKE:

1 pkg. (6 oz.) STOVE TOP Stuffing Mix for Chicken

1-1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1 pkg. (14 oz.) frozen broccoli florets, thawed, drained

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk

1-1/2 cups KRAFT Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Heat oven to 400ºF.

Prepare stuffing as directed on package.

Combine remaining ingredients; spoon into 13×9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Top with stuffing.

Bake 30 min. or until chicken is done and casserole is heated through.

To see the recipe on Kraft’s website, click here.