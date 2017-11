Today we met Sofie and Willow, two golden retrievers who came to join us in a Creature Feature! Willow is also a special needs golden who is available for adoption. GoldHeart Golden Retriever Rescue supports all goldens who are in special need of a safe place and provide them with food, love and any medical treatments they need.

To find out more about GoldHeart Golden Retriever Rescue or how you can adopt Willow visit their website!