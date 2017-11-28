Court paperwork shows police chief accused of DUI tried to remove vehicle from the scene

MARYSVILLE, Pa (WHTM) – Court paperwork says Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry, who is charged with DUI, tried to have his truck towed before police arrived on scene the night of his alleged alcohol-related crash.

On November 5, 2017, State Police say Hockenberry crashed into a tree and two mailboxes on Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township, Perry County. The criminal complaint says Hockenberry’s blood work shows his BAC was .178% – more than twice the legal limit.

The affidavit of probable cause says when State Police arrived at the scene, Hockenberry said he “did not know how [they] were notified of the crash, as he did not contact police himself.” He also said he called G.A. Smith Towing to have his truck towed from the scene.

A recent ABC27 investigation shows favoritism of G.A. Smith by Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry and West Shore Regional Police Chief Mike Hope, with complaints from drivers that the relationship is costing them money and taking away their choices.

State Police say G.A. Smith was not on scene right away when they got there, but arrived shortly after. State Police say if Hockenberry’s car had been towed before they arrived, the crash could have been considered a hit-and-run because there was property damage.

Hockenberry remains on leave as the Camp Hill Borough Council reviews the charges against him.

Camp Hill’s police department did not return calls for comment when ABC27 was investigating towing practices. Six days after the story aired, the borough posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Camp Hill Borough provides these comments regarding the recent ABC27 News report on towing.

Contrary to what was reported in the recent ABC27 News report about towing in Camp Hill, the Camp Hill Police Department contacted G.A. Smith to tow Gus Bostdorf’s vehicle because it was an impediment to traffic on Market Street, it posed a safety hazard and the car could not be safely driven under its own power. The Police Department allows officers to base their towing decisions on quality of service. The Police Department tries to accommodate owner preferences but was not able to do so in the incident involving Mr. Bostdorf due to the urgency of restoring traffic flow on the main street through the Borough.

Regarding the right to know request, the Police Department does not have a written “directive” naming G.A. Smith as the “primary towing vendor.” The Borough has denied repeated Right to Know requests from Ms. St. Hilaire for that record because it simply does not exist. Camp Hill has responded to numerous Right to Know requests from Ms. St. Hilaire in the past year, many of which required the Borough to search the email accounts of every Borough official and employee over a seven year period. Contrary to Ms. St. Hilaire’s report, the Office of Open Records found in the Borough’s favor that the towing directive does not exist. As part of the Borough’s annual review of service and contracts, the approach to towing will also be included as the Borough strives to assure that all services are provided in the fairest and most economical manner possible.”