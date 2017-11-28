British royal family to have central Pennsylvania ties

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – England’s royal family will soon have a Midstate connection.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are set to wed this May at Windsor Castle.

The bride to be’s father, Thomas Markle, lived in Perry County in the 1960s and attended Newport High School.

This is big news for the small town.

“I went downtown yesterday to the one store and that’s the big talk all over town, about Meghan Markle and her grandparents living here,” one neighbor said.

A neighbor of Thomas’ parents, Maynard Gardner Sr., says he remembers him and his brothers fondly, adding that he gave Maynard a signed autograph of his daughter after she broke into the acting business.

“He said, ‘My daughter is on the show Suits,’ and he said, ‘This is an autographed picture of her,'” said Maynard.

Thomas went on to become a Hollywood lighting director where he met Meghan’s mother.

He has won two daytime Emmys for his work on ABC’s General Hospital.

