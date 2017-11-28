Attempted burglary at Lancaster County gun shop under investigation

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) – For the second time in two weeks, state police said someone broke into a gun shop in Lancaster County.

State police said on Monday around 6:30 a.m., someone broke into Kerper’s Gun Shop, which is on Reading Road in Brecknock Township.

“I just saw the front door was broke,” Jeffrey Musser, who works across from the gun shop, said.

Investigators said the suspects made it into the lobby before they were stopped by a second secure door.

Troopers said the person took off as an alarm was ringing.

“You wonder if they got the guns,” Musser said.

State police said no weapons appeared to have been taken.

Troopers didn’t release any information about the suspect.

On Nov. 18, police in Mount Joy Township said three people broke into Kinsey’s Outdoors. Police in that case released surveillance pictures of the suspects, who investigators said took more than 70 guns.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call police.

