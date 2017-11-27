Wolf Furniture Acquired by Midwest Company

Warren, Mich (WHTM) – Art Van Furniture is acquiring Altoona-based Wolf Furniture and Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture.

Levin Furniture, based in the Midwest, said the companies will maintain their names and current management teams.

According to a news release, the acquisitions will make Levin a top ten national furniture retailer based on sales.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wolf Furniture was co-founded in 1902 by Charles Wolf and Jon Fox and has remained a family run business until now. The company operates 18 stores, including locations in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, York, Lancaster, Hanover, and Chambersburg.

“The timing was right, and the opportunity presented itself,” said Doug Wolf, CEO of Wolf Furniture, in a news release. “The heart and soul of our 115-year-old company will remain the same with this acquisition, and Wolf Furniture will benefit from Art Van’s enormous buying power, warehouse and distribution capacity and services.”

Levin says all Wolf customer accounts and product warranties will continue to be honored.