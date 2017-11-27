Val’s Kids: Zackary

Zackary is a wonderful child and fantastic child who enjoys time outdoors. Zackary is a great artist. He loves animals and had fun visiting Susquehanna Service Dog Molly. Zackary has spent a few years in foster care after his grandmother passed away. Zackary says he misses her hugs and kisses. Zackary shared what he would like when it comes to a forever family.

” I want a mom, a dad, an uncle, aunt , grandpa, grand mom,” Zackary said. Zackary’s caseworker shares her wish for him.

“My wish for Zachary is that people who have a calling for adoption would take the time to really look at Zackary for who he is, for his heart and just to embrace him,” Donna Creager Adoption Worker said. Zackary would also like a few siblings.