Olivia Farabaugh is a singer/songwriter originally from Palmyra, PA. Her music has a singer/songwriter feel with a touch of country. Today, she performed “The Devil Don’t Want Me,” from her new EP!

You can hear her performance as well as our interview with Olivia in the video above! Meet Olivia at her EP release at Flinchy’s Restaurant on December 1 & 2! You can also visit her website at oliviafarabaughmusic.com