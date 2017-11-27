Shot fired during apparent road rage incident, police say

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help following an apparent road rage incident that happened early Thanksgiving morning.

A driver reported to police that another motorist fired a gun at his vehicle on Lebanon Road (Route 72) near Elizabethtown Road.

The incident in Rapho Township happened just after midnight.

The Manheim Borough Police Department is seeking information about a teal-green Chevrolet Suburban and the occupant or occupants of that vehicle.

Police believe someone in the Suburban fired a shot at a pickup truck that was passing, striking the truck on cab on the passenger side.

The bullet did not enter the cab and no one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manheim Borough Police Department Detective Szulborski or Officer Colwell at 717-665-2481.

