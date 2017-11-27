One reported injured after truck crashed into a church

By Published:

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are responding to a church on the 400 block of Reading Road after a truck crashed into it, according to a Lancaster County emergency dispatch supervisor.

One person was reportedly injured. The crash happened around 10:00 a.m.

There were no immediate details available about possible structural damage to the church.

ABC 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back here for updates.

