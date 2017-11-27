Local tree farm unaffected by national Christmas tree shortage

By Published:

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – For 28 years, Lester Haring has been selling trees for the holiday season.

But this year, there has been trouble all around the nation for tree growers, a shortage of Christmas trees.

Reports say the 2008 recession drove many tree farmers out of business and we’re finally seeing the impact now.

The National Christmas Tree Association says saplings take about 7 to 10 years before they fully mature.

About two weeks ago, at one of the biggest Christmas tree auctions in the country, buyers saw higher prices, which could translate to pricier trees at many Christmas tree lots in the Midstate.

But on Haring’s tree farm, Lester says he hasn’t been affected.

“No, I don’t have no trouble. I’ll have trees for the next ten years, long as I’m living,” said Lester.

“Just buy fresh ones, that’s all. All my trees are Douglas firs or Frasier firs, they’re all firs and they’ll all keep for a long time.”

He says now is the time to search for trees for the holidays.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s