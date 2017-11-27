Local tree farm unaffected by national Christmas tree shortage

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – For 28 years, Lester Haring has been selling trees for the holiday season.

But this year, there has been trouble all around the nation for tree growers, a shortage of Christmas trees.

Reports say the 2008 recession drove many tree farmers out of business and we’re finally seeing the impact now.

The National Christmas Tree Association says saplings take about 7 to 10 years before they fully mature.

About two weeks ago, at one of the biggest Christmas tree auctions in the country, buyers saw higher prices, which could translate to pricier trees at many Christmas tree lots in the Midstate.

But on Haring’s tree farm, Lester says he hasn’t been affected.

“No, I don’t have no trouble. I’ll have trees for the next ten years, long as I’m living,” said Lester.

“Just buy fresh ones, that’s all. All my trees are Douglas firs or Frasier firs, they’re all firs and they’ll all keep for a long time.”

He says now is the time to search for trees for the holidays.

