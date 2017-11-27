Local businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Local businesses in Central Pennsylvania were hoping to cash in on Small Business Saturday over the weekend.

The day was created by American Express in 2010. It encourages people to go out to small, locally owned stores to do their holiday shopping.

Marjorie Romano, the owner of Marjorie’s Jems in Carlisle, says Small Business Saturday is one of her busiest days of the year.

“What’s fun is to see everybody downtown shopping, like it used to be,” said Romano. “Having people come in and have a sense of community. It’s fun. It’s a really fun event.”

An estimated 112 million people reported shopping at small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2016.

