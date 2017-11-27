Hope International: Holiday Gift Catalog!

By Published:

Hope International joined us on the show today to talk about their holiday gift catalogs that help you find meaningful gifts for your loved ones. Hope International helps men and women provide for their families and find a pathway out of poverty.

“HOPE’s mission is to invest in the dreams of families in underserved communities overseas by providing small loans, training, discipleship and a safe place to save” tells Peter Greer.

To find out more about Hope and the Holiday Gift Catalogs watch the video above or visit their website!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s