Harrisburg police seek community’s help in investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are still investigating two murders over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Harrisburg police say Derrick Lorenzo Butler shot Jashun Patton, 18, at a home on the 1800 block of State Street shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

“A warrant has been issued for him, he did flee the area. We are now looking for him. It is a manhunt,” said Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabriel Olivera.

Butler is facing a charge of murder, as well as a firearms charge.

Police believe he is no longer in the area.

Police say Patton, who is from Philadelphia, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

That was the second homicide in Harrisburg over the weekend.

Police have also identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting as 54-year-old Ricardo Yeiser Sr.

Police say Yeiser was shot on Friday afternoon in the area of 21st and Boas streets.

He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died from his injures.

“To have a safer city, we need more citizens to step up and together we’ll make the city a better place,” said Olivera.

The person who dropped Yeiser off at the hospital fled the scene.

Police are looking for a black Cadillac SUV.

Police have not identified a suspect in Yeiser’s death.

Police say they have only investigated 12 homicides this year, compared to 17 last year.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip via Crime Watch.

