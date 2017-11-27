Harrisburg Police Search for Homicide Suspect

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – Officials have issued a warrant for a man accused of killing another man in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Harrisburg Police say Derrick Lorenzo Butler shot Jashun Patton, 18, at a home on the 1800 block of State Street shortly before 3:00 Saturday morning.

Butler is facing a murder and a firearms charge. Police believe he is no longer in the area.

Police say Patton, who is from Philadelphia, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

 

This was the second homicide in Harrisburg in as many days.

On Friday, Ricardo Yeiser Sr., 54, was killed in a shooting in the area of 21st and Boas Streets. There are no suspects in that case.

 

 

