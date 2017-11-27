Harrisburg Police Investigating Home Invastion

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a home invasion robbery on the 300 block of South 17th Street.

The victim told police that someone knocked on her door at 7:50 on Thanksgiving morning saying he had something for her. When the victim opened the door she says the man forced his way in and demanded money. The victim says she gave the man $130 and he fled.

The victim told police that she believes she may have seen the man in the neighborhood before.

The suspect was wearing a black skull cap, a red t-shirt with paint splatters on it, and black pants. His hair was braided.

Anyone with information should give Harrisburg police a call at 717-255-3131.