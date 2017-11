Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting as 54-year-old Ricardo Yeiser Sr.

Police say Yeiser was shot on Friday afternoon in the area of 21st and Boas Streets.

He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital in a private vehicle and later died from his injures.

The person who dropped Yeiser off at the hospital fled the scene. Police are looking for a black Cadillac SUV that he was driving.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.