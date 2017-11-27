Camp Hill police chief charged with DUI, other traffic offenses

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry is charged with DUI following an investigation into an alcohol-related crash that happened earlier this month in Perry County.

State police say Hockenberry, 46, was the operator of a car that hit a tree and a mailbox in the 100 block of Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.

According to court documents, Hockenberry was charged Monday with first-offense DUI, careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane and failure to notify police about the crash.

He has been using accumulated paid leave during the investigation.

Camp Hill Borough Manager Pat Dennis issued the following statement to ABC27 News:

The Borough has just become aware of the charges against Chief Doug Hockenberry but has not had the opportunity to review them in detail. Borough Council will promptly review the charges and address them comprehensively. Because this is a personnel matter, the Borough cannot comment further.

Hockenberry has been with the Camp Hill Police Department since 1996 and has been chief for more than four years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.