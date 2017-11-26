West Shore Theatre announces closure

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) An iconic landmark on the West Shore is closing.

The West Shore Theatre announced on its Facebook page that it will close for good after the first week of December.

The November 24 post read, “First week in Dec we will be closed for good no theatre anymore ! ! !”

The theatre along Bridge Street in New Cumberland opened back in 1940.

The community helped the owner raise money to buy a digital projector in 2013.

The building was put up for sale in 2015 but the theatre has been operating since then.

It’s not clear what will happen to the building when the theatre closes.