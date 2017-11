HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 salutes a military hero.

Today we honor Raymond “Ray” Eckert, of Hummelstown.

Mr. Eckert served in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War from 1947 to 1956.

He fought at Inchon and Seoul, and is a Chosin Reservoir survivor.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.