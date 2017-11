HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Vendors came together on Small Business Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The Jingle Bell Boutique raises money for the Jingle Bell Run, the nation’s longest fun run for arthritis.

The Jingle Bell Run will be held December 9 in Harrisburg and December 10 in Lancaster.

