HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police will conduct fee car seat checks on Monday, November 27 from 1pm to 3pm.

Troopers will explain how to correctly install car seats, correct any errors, and give parents information about best practices.

The checks will be held at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Building on Eisenhower Boulevard from 1pm to 3pm. Email hreberbill@pa.gov to schedule an appointment.