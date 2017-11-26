Police: Porsche wrecked after theft at Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a break-in and theft at the Manheim Auto Auction, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Police documents say Auction security reports two intruders driving a 2007 Porsche and a 2015 Dodge Charger in the security lot around 2 a.m. the morning of November 20.

Security then indicated that one of the drivers wrecked the Porsche into a 2015 Nissan Sentra and fled on foot, according to police.

Patrol officers checked the area and report they were unable to locate any intruders within the Auction.

Police say they are awaiting the results of forensic evidence tests.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965 or on their webside, www.nlcrpd.org.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.